Justin Timberlake Posts Another ‘It’s Gonna Be May’ Meme — But This Time It’s Coronavirus-Themed

Justin Timberlake is, once again, joining in with those May 1 memes.

Memes have been going round for years featuring a snap of Timberlake alongside the misheard lyrics from *NSYNC’s 2000 single “It’s Gonna Be Me”, changed to “It’s Gonna Be May”.

However, the latest ones have been altered to adapt to the current coronavirus pandemic.

Spring Summer 2020. Thanks for this, Internet. pic.twitter.com/I3mdWPTjiN — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 1, 2020

The much-loved meme has been so popular over the years that even then-president Barack Obama got involved in 2014.

He posted a snap with Timberlake:

Timberlake revealed why he said “me” like that in the track back in 2016, when talking to Capital FM.

He insisted, “I will say, in my defence, [producer] Max Martin made me sing ‘me’ that way.

“I just want to throw Max Martin on the chopping block for that one. But thank you, Max, because we have the meme of the century.”

See some of Timberlake’s previous “It’s Gonna Be May” tweets below.

Everybody… It is ACTUALLY GONNA BE MAY!#canyoumemeyourself Probably not, right? — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) April 29, 2016

Hey guys… it's May. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 1, 2017