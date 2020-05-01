Johnny Reid Debuts ‘People Like You’, Dedicates Song To Nova Scotia

Johnny Reid is paying tribute to the resolve of Nova Scotians.

On Friday, the Canadian artist released his new single “People Like You”, dedicated to the people of Nova Scotia and the 22 people killed by a mass shooter last month.

RELATED: Anne Murray Pays Tribute To Nova Scotia During ‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble’

The emotional video features photos and videos of Nova Scotians embracing in self-isolation, holding up signs that say “People like you!”

“When people we love are suddenly taken from us we are left with broken hearts full of unspoken words,” Reid said. “I want the people of Nova Scotia to know my heart is with them, I want them to know they are not alone. I want to show them the same love, support and respect they’ve always shown me.”

RELATED: Sarah McLachlan And Her Daughter Perform ‘Angel’ In Honour Of Nova Scotia Victims

Reid also announced that proceeds from the music video will go to the Red Cross Stronger Together Nova Scotia Fund.