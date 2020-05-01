Listen: Halsey And Marshmello Team Up For New Single ‘Be Kind’

Halsey is still busy dropping new music for everyone stuck at home.

On Friday, the singer released her new track with DJ Marshmello, “Be Kind”, marking her return to EDM.

RELATED: Halsey Donates 100,000 Masks To Hospitals Fighting The Coronavirus Pandemic

“As soon as we finished the song, I was instantly obsessed!” Marshmello said of the track. “Halsey and I connected and were both on the same page with what we wanted the final outcome to be! And it turned out great.”

Halsey sings, “I don’t know why you hide from the one / And close your eyes to the one / Mess up and lie to the one that you love / When you know you can cry to the one / Always confide in the one / You can be kind to the one that you love.”

RELATED: Halsey Deletes Photos Of Beau Evan Peters From Her Instagram

The singer made her mainstream breakthrough in 2016 with the EDM track “Closer” from the Chainsmokers.