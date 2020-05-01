Eric Dane And Patrick Dempsey Have A ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Reunion While Social Distancing

McDreamy and McSteamy are together again — at a safe social distance, that is.

Former “Grey’s Anatomy” docs Patrick “McDreamy” Dempsey and Eric “McSteamy” Dane got together on a hilltop, with Dane sharing a photo of the pair engaging in safe protocols.

RELATED: Eric Dane, Ellen Pompeo Have Flirty Twitter Exchange And ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Are Desperate For A McSteamy-Meredith Grey Reunion

Dane took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a “blurry pic” of himself and Dempsey, who is significantly off in the distance, as they demonstrate the art of hanging out while six feet away from each other.

Blurry pic of how to hang out 6 feet apart @PatrickDempsey pic.twitter.com/cDsqbHigBc — Eric Dane (@RealEricDane) April 29, 2020

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement at seeing the actors’ “Mc-reunion,” and shared their feelings on Twitter.

Wasn’t prepared for all these feels 😭 — Alicia Gutowski (@agutowski88) April 30, 2020

WHAT ARE YOU DOING ERIC?? pic.twitter.com/SBG5chXPh4 — victrøla (@absolutgreys) April 29, 2020

MCBROTHERSSSSSSSS — 𝕞𝕒𝕪𝕒 ♡︎ (@babydempeo) April 29, 2020

Somebody sedate me right now — Reja Rasheed (@RasheedReje) April 29, 2020

You just like to see us cry don’t you? — ᴠɪᴄᴛᴏʀɪᴀ 🦋 (@Antiseptori) April 29, 2020

Dane left the show in 2012, with Dempsey exiting in 2015.

RELATED: Patrick Dempsey, Sandra Oh & More TV Doctors Send Thanks To Real Healthcare Heroes

Meanwhile, Dempsey joined former “Grey’s” co-star Sandra Oh — virtually, of course — and a number of other TV doctors to pay tribute to the real-life medical personnel who are on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.