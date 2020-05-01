Eric Dane And Patrick Dempsey Have A ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Reunion While Social Distancing

McDreamy and McSteamy are together again — at a safe social distance, that is.
Former “Grey’s Anatomy” docs Patrick “McDreamy” Dempsey and Eric “McSteamy” Dane got together on a hilltop, with Dane sharing a photo of the pair engaging in safe protocols.
Dane took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a “blurry pic” of himself and Dempsey, who is significantly off in the distance, as they demonstrate the art of hanging out while six feet away from each other.
Fans couldn’t contain their excitement at seeing the actors’ “Mc-reunion,” and shared their feelings on Twitter.
Dane left the show in 2012, with Dempsey exiting in 2015.
Meanwhile, Dempsey joined former “Grey’s” co-star Sandra Oh — virtually, of course — and a number of other TV doctors to pay tribute to the real-life medical personnel who are on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On behalf of fake doctors everywhere, we want to thank the actual healthcare superheroes on the front lines of this crisis. On this #worldhealthday please consider donating to buy essential resources for these first responders who are risking their lives for us. Thriveglobal.com/firstresponders #firstrespondersfirst ELBOW BUMPS to my favorite fake docs : @patrickdempsey @nph @donald_aison @zachbraff Julianna Margulies Maura Tierney @_sarahchalke @ediefalco @lisaedelstein @jennifermorrison @omarepps @realpjacobson @kalpenn @iamsandraohinsta @katewalsh @freddiehighmore @jennifer.garner And my friend and super-editor @jamie_egan !!!