‘Parks And Recreation’ Cast Perform Touching Tribute To Li’l Sebastian ‘Up In Horsey Heaven’ During Reunion

As if the “Parks and Recreation” reunion weren’t exciting enough, the cast also performed a very special tribute track to Li’l Sebastian, the beloved mini-horse.

Amy Poehler (Lesley Knope), Chris Pratt (Andy Dwyer), Rob Lowe (Chris Traeger), Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt), Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate), Aziz Ansari (Tom Haverford), Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson), Rashida Jones (Ann Perkins), Retta (Donna Meagle) and Jim O’Heir (Jerry Gergich) all returned for the quarantine special, with Pratt leading them in song, titled “5,000 Candles in the Wind”.

RELATED: Leslie Knope Zooms With Ron Swanson Ahead Of ‘Parks And Recreation’ Reunion Special

Lyrics mentioned that the animal was now in horsey heaven, with the actors and actresses singing along while waving lights in the air.

See the full performance in the clip above.

Paul Rudd even made a surprise cameo for the epic reunion, reprising his guest-starring role of Bobby Newport, dimwitted scion of the Pawnee-based Sweetums candy fortune.

“Hi, my name is Bobby Newport and as you can see, I’m in Switzerland at my family’s private fox hunting estate, but I haven’t caught any yet. They’re so fast. I get close and it’s like, zoom, they’re gone. Anyways, my friend Leslie Knope asked me if I would read this message,” said Rudd in character as Bobby, wearing a vintage “Knope 2012” hoodie.