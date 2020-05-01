Vince Vaughn Shares His ‘Inner Thoughts’ With Jimmy Fallon

Vince Vaughn has got a lot on his mind.

On Thursday, the “Wedding Crashers” star appeared on “The Tonight Show” and played along with a segment of “Inner Thoughts”.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Shows Off His Impressive Handstand Skills With Shailene Woodley During ‘Tonight Show’ Interview

The segment finds both Jimmy Fallon and Vaughn distracted by their inner monologues while the other person is talking.

“I crafted a dense and brilliant metaphor about the state of our country and he wasn’t listening,” Vaughn thinks to himself at one point. “Ah, maybe it wasn’t that brilliant. Maybe trucks aren’t the internet at all.”

RELATED: Ricky Gervais Joins Jimmy Fallon For Some Social Distancing Laughs, Wine, And Games

Also on the show, Vaughn shared his dos and don’ts of social distancing, as well as his son’s new obsession with “The Little Rascals”.

His son apparently got so into the show that he made his dad style his hair like Alfalfa, and Vaughn had to walk around the neighbourhood as everyone stared.