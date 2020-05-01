John Stamos Teams With Beach Boys’ Mike Love For Coronavirus-Themed Single ‘This Too Shall Pass’

The Beach Boys’ singer Mike Love has enlisted the band’s longtime drummer John Stamos to join him on a new single about maintaining joy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Titled “This Too Shall Pass”, the peppy track is described as “a fun way to encourage positivity during this unprecedented time,” with lyrics such as “We all remember when ‘school is out’ was a cause for celebrations / Nobody ever even thought about closing down entire nations.”

Royalties from the song will be donated to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, which assists food banks throughout the U.S. supporting communities impacted by the pandemic.

RELATED: John Stamos And The Beach Boys Dedicate UK Concert To Victims Of Manchester Attack

“I’m really proud of Mike for writing this song,” Stamos said in a statement. “About three weeks into the pandemic, Mike, his wife Jacquelyne and I discussed out how to contribute to the crisis. I suggested he do a parody of one of his songs like Neil Diamond did with ‘Sweet Caroline.’ He insisted on doing something original and then he started singing ‘This Too Shall Pass’. I thought it was really special. At 79 years old, he could be on a boat counting his royalty checks on the way to Kokomo but not Mike.”

Added Love: “A lifetime of performing to millions of people all over the world and suddenly everything came to a halt. I’ve lived through enough good times and bad to know that eventually, this too shall pass, and better days are yet to come. With today being May Day, new beginnings are around the corner and as the lyrics of this song say, ‘We’ll get back to havin’ fun, fun, fun in the sun.’”