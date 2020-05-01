Julia Louis-Dreyfus Announces She’s Reuniting With ‘Seinfeld’ Co-Star Jason Alexander For A Special Cause

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is the latest celeb to chat with Ellen DeGeneres, during Friday’s at-home edition of her show.

Louis-Dreyfus confirms she’s going to be reuniting with her former “Seinfeld” co-star Jason Alexander for a special chat on Instagram Live this Saturday to raise money for Direct Relief.

The actress and DeGeneres then have an ongoing joke about what “Seinfeld” was as the host claims she’s never heard of it.

Louis-Dreyfus also has a story about the time she encountered a naked man in an Austrian sauna.

The star says she was getting comfy when, “the next thing I know, some very hairy older gentleman comes into the steam room, completely naked and sits right across from me.

“Nothing aggressive about it, he was a naked gentleman. I shot out of there like a cannonball out of a cannon. You have never seen a naked woman move faster than I did.”

Louis-Dreyfus also plays a game of “Ellen’s Burning Questions”. See more in the clip below.