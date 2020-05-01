Darren Criss, Samara Weaving, Laura Harrier Talk New Netflix Series ‘Hollywood’

Ryan Murphy’s new series “Hollywood” is coming at the perfect time, with most of the world under lockdown with the coronavirus pandemic. For producer and star Darren Criss, there’s a connection to be made between what we’re all experiencing now and the show’s post-WWII setting.

“I think one of the great ironies about the show coming out now is that it is, so we give 1940s Hollywood the Hollywood treatment right…the ‘what if’ fantasy and when we watch it we’re kind of swept off our feet to another time, another place, and it kind of feels like a 1940s movie unto itself,” Criss tells ET Canada. “And the crazy sort of parallel universe thing that I just realized during this press junket is that those films that swept us off our feet from the 1940s were coming out of wartime and were appealing to people who were looking to escape.”

“Hopefully we can offer the same service that Hollywood has offered for the past 80-plus years, which is escapism and reminding us of where we can be better and where we are our greatest,” he adds.

The new Netflix series follows a group of aspiring actors who want to make it big in Hollywood. The film co-stars Samara Weaving and Laura Harrier. Australian Weaving had to wrap her head around how to lose her natural accent and become an actor, playing an actor, playing a role.

“Well, the voice was kind of helpful because they had at the time on films they were taught to speak in a mid-Atlantic accent which is slightly British, slightly American,” she says. “When we had scenes of actors playing actors we used that voice and then when we had scenes of just actors talking to other actors we used or I used, American actors would use their regular voice and I used my American accent.”

For Harrier, she could identify with her character who dreams of seeing herself reflected in Hollywood and up on the big screen.

“Growing up as a black woman that was always a struggle. There were definitely actors and characters I identified with and looked up to,” she says. “But I also watched a lot of ‘Cosby Show’ growing up.”