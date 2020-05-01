Michael Jordan Once Turned Down $100 Million For 2-Hour Event Appearance

Michael Jordan doesn’t need the extra cash.

In a new interview on WFAN’s “Boomer and Gio”, the NBA legend’s former agent David Falk revealed that Jordan once turned down a hefty payday for a two-hour event appearance.

“I brought him a deal three years ago for $100 million. All he had to do was, other than giving his name and likeness, make a one two-hour appearance to announce the deal and he turned it down,” Falk said.

The agent continued, “God bless him. He’s been so successful, it gives him an opportunity to do whatever the hell he wants or not to do things he doesn’t want. I really admire that. He’s very, very selective in the things he wants to be involved in.”

Jordan has received new attention recently following the debut of the hit documentary series “The Last Dance”, covering his final year playing with the Chicago Bulls in the late ’90s.