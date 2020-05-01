Rascal Flatts Cover Kenny Rogers’ ‘Through The Years’ In Heartfelt Tribute

Country music vocal group Rascal Flatts are honouring the late, great Kenny Rogers by releasing a heartfelt new cover of the Gambler’s single “Through The Years”.

According to a press release accompanying the new track — launched on all streaming platforms on Friday — the trio consisting of Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus, and Joe Don Rooney, first performed the song during “CMT Giants Kenny Rogers: A Benefit For MusiCares” in early April.

According to the group, fan reaction has been so overwhelming they decided to make their version of the song available worldwide.

“’Through The Years’ is a perfect love song, and it only felt right that this was the song we chose to pay tribute to Kenny,” said Gary LeVox in a statement. “We’re honoured to be able to keep shining Kenny’s light on the world in this small way. Music is healing and I think it’s important for us to keep embracing the power of music right now. Kenny would have wanted it that way.”