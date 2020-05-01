Brandy Drops New Song ‘Baby Mama’ With Chance The Rapper

Brandy just dropped her ode to motherhood.

On Friday, the singer released her new song “Baby Mama”, featuring Chance the Rapper.

RELATED: Brandy And Ray J Weigh In On Kim Kardashian’s Controversial Braids: Not Cultural Appropriation, ‘A Compliment’

On the track, Brandy also sings in celebration of her 17-year-old daughter Sy’rai, whom she calls her “pearl in the rough.”

“Whole world looking at me single mama / This song ain’t just for me, it’s for every mama / Every day I breathe it’s for my little mama / I’m every woman and a baby mama,” Brandy sings.

Brandy says, “My new single is about embracing the strength and fortitude needed not only in motherhood, but in life. I’m thrilled that Chance joined me on this track, and I hope my fans find it as uplifting as I intended it to be!”

RELATED: Brandy And Daniel Caesar Join Forces For New Track ‘Love Again’

Chance then comes in to talk sense to all the baby daddies in the world.

“Look, I know it’s hard when your baby mama don’t want you,” he raps. “Especially if she don’t need you / Especially if she used to feed you / Especially if she used to keep you / Especially if you used to cheat too / Wait, come to think of it — / She ain’t never really need you.”