Moby Unveils Timely New Track ‘Too Much Change’

Moby is concerned about “too much change” in a new track from his upcoming album, All Visible Objects.

On the new track, the EDM star is joined by Apollo Jane on vocals, whose honey-tinged voice asks, “What are we supposed to feel / What are we supposed to do? / There’s too much change.”

To accompany the single, Moby also released a music video, with visuals taken from artist Lynd Ward’s 1929 graphic novel, Gods’ Man, using woodblock prints to illustrate the wordless story of an artist who sells his soul for a magic paintbrush.

RELATED: Moby Played A Part In Congressional Investigation Of Donald Trump’s Suspicious Dealings With Deutsche Bank

“Too Much Change” is the second single to be released from All Visible Objects, following “Power Is Taken,” which featured guest vocals from the Dead Kennedys’ D.H. Peligro.

Other guest stars on the upcoming album include vocalists Mindy Jones and Linton Kwesi Johnson.

Moby has announced he’ll donate all profits from All Visible Objects to various charities.

RELATED: Moby Cancels UK Book Tour Following Apology To Natalie Portman

Moby’s All Visible Objects is scheduled to drop on May 15.