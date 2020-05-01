Abigail Spencer Needs Surgery After Breaking Her Wrist While Filming A Coronavirus Charity Video

“Timeless” star Abigail Spencer had a mishap while filming a video for a good cause.

The actress, who is a former gymnast, was attempting to do a back handspring as part of a coronavirus relief video when she broke her wrist on the second try. Spencer, 38, broke the news on Instagram with a photo of herself in bed with a cast on her arm.

“Nailed the first one… the second one nailed me. Full crunch fest. It looked like my hand was making a getaway from my arm. I couldn’t believe it. Went into major deep breathing and sobbing. And sobbing & breathing. Ambulance came and rushed me to the hospital,” she wrote on the pic.

Spencer said it was “very scary” to go to the hospital alone and she was concerned about taking away precious resources from coronavirus patients but the paramedics assured her it was a “true emergency” and she needed hospital care.

Adding she’s “very lucky,” Spencer says she must undergo surgery for the first time in her life.

“I am in tremendous pain. I’ve never broken anything or gone under or had surgery,” she explains. “My spirits are high. Looking forward to relief and what my dreams will be like.”

The former “Suits” guest star added, “And just as I was getting antsy in the quarantine… the universe said be still a little longer. Sending love to you all and anyone in pain right now. I feel you. Any & all positive, healing energy vibes & prayers sent my way would be greatly appreciated in the next few days! Be well.”