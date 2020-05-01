Alan Doyle Records ‘Isolation Edition’ Of His Song ‘It’s OK’

Alan Doyle wants everyone to know things will be okay.

On Friday, the Canadian singer released a new “Isolation Edition” version of his song “It’s OK”, which was originally released on his album Rough Side Out back in February.

Doyle recorded the new version remotely with his band while self-isolating with his family in St. John’s.

“Gathered the gang for this message of hope for everyone,” Doyle said on social media. “Might be just the thing someone needs to hear today.”