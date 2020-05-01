Netflix Unveils Far-Out Trailer For New Doc ‘Have A Nice Trip: Adventures In Psychedelics’

As discussion of psychedelics to treat an array of mental health issues continues to work its way into the mainstream, Netflix is debuting a new documentary on the subject.

In “Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics”, an array of actors, musicians and comedians share their true-life tripping experiences, with star-studded re-enactments and surreal animated segments bringing their far-out hallucinations to life.

“The film explores the pros, cons, history, future, science, pop cultural impact and cosmic possibilities of hallucinogens,” reads Netflix’s synopsis from the film, directed by Donick Carey and featuring a soundtrack from Yo La Tengo.

“The film also acts as an unofficial user’s guide for these consciousness altering compounds, and helps dispel the scare myths of the After School Special era,” the synopsis adds. “The film tackles some big questions: Can psychedelics have a role in treating mental health? Do they make us jump out of windows? Is love really all we need? Can trees talk?”

Among the many stars appearing in this trippy treat are Sting, Rob Corddry, Sarah Silverman, Nick Offerman, Adam Scott, Rosie Perez, Paul Scheer, Nick Kroll, A$AP Rocky, Ben Stiller, Natasha Lyonne, Beastie Boys’ Adam Horovitz and Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzman, who recalls once having difficulty playing a concert while watching his cymbals melt before his eyes.

“Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics” debuts on Friday, May 11.