Netflix Drops New Trailer For Docuseries ‘Trial By Media’, Executive-Produced By George Clooney

Netflix just dropped the new teaser for the upcoming docuseries “Trial by Media”.

The doc, which has been executive-produced by George Clooney and Grant Heslov, is a six-part series.

A synopsis reads, “In our modern media landscape where real courtroom dramas have increasingly been transformed into a form of entertainment, this series reflects on some of the most dramatic and memorable trials in recent history.”

The show focuses on “six televised cases defined by headlines reaching across different areas of the law, including the unforgettable Jenny Jones made-for-Court TV murder trials, the sensational story of Rod Blagojevich’s political fall, and the case of Amadou Diallo, an unarmed African immigrant who was shot 41 times by police in New York City.”

RELATED: Michelle Obama Documentary ‘Becoming’ To Premiere On Netflix

Somebody explains in the trailer, which shows numerous courtroom clips, “It doesn’t matter about the law; it’s about being able to tell a story.”

“You’ve got to come up with ways to become part of the news cycle,” adds another.

RELATED: First Look At Jeffrey Wright And Ashton Sanders In Netflix’s ‘All Day And A Night’

The teaser clips also show how defendants and alleged victims are able to manipulate a TV audience.

“Trial by Media” launches on Netflix May 11.