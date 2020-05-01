‘AGT’ Judges Watch Acts From Home In Livestream Special ‘The Show Must Go Online’

The auditions for the upcoming season of “America’s Got Talent” may have been sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic but that doesn’t mean those auditions have to stop.

As proof, “AGT” is serving up a livestream special, “The Show Must Go Online”, featuring the show’s judges watching acts from their homes.

With host Terry Crews introducing video auditions, judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and new addition Sofia Vergara will offer their critiques live, as fans can watch along.

The special gets underway Friday, May 1, at noon ET/9 a.m. PT.

The 15th season of “America’s Got Talent” premieres on Tuesday, May 26.