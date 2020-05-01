The Indigo Girls Bring A Queer Perspective With Their New Song ‘Country Radio’

The Indigo Girls are pushing boundaries with their latest single.

The song “Country Radio” is featured on the duo’s 16th album Look Long, out May 22, and brings an LGBTQ perspective to the spirit of country music.

RELATED: Madonna Tops iTunes Albums Chart With 1994’s ‘Bedtime Stories’

“This is the way I felt doing those four-hour drives from Nashville, listening to country music radio,” Emily Saliers told Rolling Stone. “I could almost put my own life story in these songs, but I can’t. There’s a lot of self-homophobia that I’ve had to work on in my own life that plays into this as well.”

RELATED: Michael Bublé Announces ‘Brand New Album’ In The Works

On the track, Saliers sings, “I want to be that boy, I want to be that girl, I wanna know what it’s like to fall in love like most of the rest of the world/but as far as the songs’ll take me is as far as I’ll go/I’m just a gay kid in a small town who loves country radio.”

The Indigo Girls are also set to perform a series of livestream concerts on May 7, 14, and 21.