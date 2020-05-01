G-Eazy Talks Staying Home, New Partnership To Help Create More Jobs During Coronavirus Pandemic

American rapper G-Eazy is spending his time at home learning to sing and play the piano, but he also is working alongside FlowerShop* and Halo Labs to help with an important initiative during the coronavirus pandemic.

Halo Labs Inc., a leading cannabis cultivation, manufacturing and distribution company, and FlowerShop*, a sensory-care company innovating in the wellness, cannabis and lifestyle categories, announced their new partnership, which will bring much-needed employment opportunities to communities during the uncertain times of the COVID-19 global crisis.

Halo intends to acquire a membership interest in FlowerShop*, in which G-Eazy is a partner and key member of the company.

The proposed partnership will lead to employment opportunities, including five executive-level jobs and 25 production jobs pertaining to distribution and transportation. These include a sales director, sales representatives, brand ambassadors, a financial analyst, delivery drivers, oven techs and more.

“In the face of COVID-19, the timing to bring FlowerShop* and its mission to the market has never been more vital. Their focus on mental and physical wellness, combined with innovative direct-to-consumer solutions, positively impact people’s needs,” Kiran Sidhu, CEO of Halo Labs, told Global News.

Global News spoke with G-Eazy about his partnership with FlowerShop*, his new song with Toronto’s Tory Lanez, what he’s doing during his time at home and more.

Global News: Can you tell me a bit about your partnership with FlowerShop*?

G-Eazy: I’ve had a long-standing relationship with Isaac (Muwaswes) and Gabe (Garcia) for years and years. They’ve been creative directing and producing all of my merch as G-Eazy. I see them as very creative people but also as people who know how to run a business and appreciate the process. They put time and care into every single thing they do. I think when building a partnership, you really have to have that trust. I was excited to get on board.

What does your role in the partnership require you to do?

I’m mainly coming in to help share the platform I’ve built through my music and provide a face for the brand. I’ve always had an interest in entrepreneurialism, losing and building brands and helping build the brands from the ground up. I previously worked with a company called Stillhouse. It’s just about authentically building it into your lifestyle. A lot of my music is lifestyle-based. It’s kind of like a window into my life. I’m just sharing stories about what my life is like and living it and sharing that with my fanbase.

Why is this partnership important to you? What stands out the most?

Well, I first and foremost, I’m a believer in the direction of the brand. Any time you find something and you get that spark and truly feel a strong belief of support, it’s exciting to be a part of that. It’s a win-win. The bottom line is, I believe in it. I think now is a really important time for cannabis because the way it’s perceived by the world has changed.

I remember smoking weed as a kid, having to hide it from my mom only to find out she was smoking and hiding it from me as well. But that was the stigma and that was the perception of flower at the time. Now, you have something really beautiful happening where the world sees it completely differently than they did 10, 15, 20 years ago. It’s an exciting time to get on board because not only is the business growing, but people are realizing the positive benefits of flower.