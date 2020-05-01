Gigi Hadid Admits She Suffered An Arm Injury While Training For Virtual Tennis Match

Gigi Hadid is putting her all into training for the upcoming celebrity Mario Tennis tournament, set to take place on Facebook Sunday.

Hadid, who is expecting her first baby with Zayn Malik, told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on his show Thursday that she suffered a minor injury to her arm in the leadup to the match.

The supermodel has been partnered with tennis pro Serena Williams. Naomi Osaka, Venus Williams, and Maria Sharapova will be paired with other stars such as Hailey Bieber, Karlie Kloss and more.

Hadid shared, “I’ve been practising a lot because if anyone’s more competitive than me, it’s Serena. And I cannot lose our friendship over [this], you know what I mean?

“We’re playing controller version but the first night I played, I practised on swing mode and fully pulled my entire arm. Like, the next day, I couldn’t lift my arm. I couldn’t do anything.”

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Celebrates Her Birthday With Zayn Malik And ‘Cake Boss’ Cake

Hadid’s interview also saw her confirm her pregnancy.

She told Fallon, “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.

“Especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.”