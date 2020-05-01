Nicki Minaj Denies Shading Wendy Williams With ‘Say So’ Remix Lyrics

Nicki Minaj isn’t trying to shade Wendy Williams.

The rapper teamed up with Doja Cat for the new remix of the TikTok hit “Say So”, and some of the lyrics caught fans’ attention.

“Why you talkin’ ’bout who body fake?/With all them fillers in your face, you just full of hate/That real ass ain’t keep your n***a home/Now you lookin’ silly, that’s word to silicone,” Minaj raps on the track.

Many immediately assumed the verse was a dig at Williams, who recently criticized Minaj for her marriage to Kenneth Petty, who was once charged with rape.

“Now you’ve ruined everything about what your brand could be again,” Williams said. “You’re never going to stand a chance when you’re with a man who pulls a knife at rape point.”

But Minaj quickly responded to the speculation with a post on her Instagram stories, writing, “The line ain’t about Wendy tho.”