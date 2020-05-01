Sharon Osbourne Gives Update On Ozzy’s Health: ‘He’s In Good Spirits’

Despite managing her husband Ozzy Osbourne and doing “The Talk” every day, self-isolation has Sharon Osbourne going a little stir-crazy at home.

While catching up with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey, the 67-year-old shares what she’s been up to in quarantine and gives an update on Ozzy’s health after they had to postpone his Parkinson’s treatments in Switzerland due to the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, you know, Switzerland closed all the borders. We’ll get there, though,” she says. “Hopefully, we’ll get there later on in the summer. So, fingers crossed, everything crossed.”

Adds Osbourne: “But he’s doing good. He’s in good spirits, he’s doing good.”

However, the businesswoman wants to reassure everyone that her entire family is doing well despite the circumstances.

“We’re all doing great because everybody in the family is well and we cannot complain. I just can’t complain,” Osbourne shares.

“You know cabin fever, yes. Getting a little edgy with each other, yes! I’d love to go walk around a shopping mall for an hour. But that’ll happen.”

Although she’s in self-isolation, Osbourne has been co-hosting “The Talk” remotely, and she’s been taking full advantage of being able to work from the comfort of her own home.

“To be able to come to work with my pyjama bottoms on and just a top. That is very enjoyable!” Osbourne admits.

Tune in to new episodes of “The Talk” weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Global.