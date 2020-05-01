Tyler Cameron Addresses ‘Bachelor’, Gigi Hadid Rumours

Former “Bachelorette” star Tyler Cameron chatted with Josh Cohen and the HomeTeam on ESPN West Palm, and during the wide-ranging conversation he touched on everything from rumours he might be in the running to be the next Bachelor to whether he’s the father of Gigi Hadid’s unborn baby.

“Two nights ago, we were celebrating my brother’s graduation party. We were doing karaoke. Next thing you know, Us Weekly is writing about me drowning my sorrows away because of the news about Gigi Hadid,” he said. “If anything, I am excited for her, I am happy for her,” added Cameron of Hadid. “She is going to be an incredible mother.”

Asked if he was the father of her baby, he replied, “No, no, but she is going to be the most incredible mother. She’s a caring, sweet person and she’s going to be amazing.”

He also addressed those “Bachelor” rumours.

“I never say never,” he said. “But right now, there are things I want to do in my life and my career goals that need to happen before that. I am in the middle of starting my own construction company right now. I want to get that running, I want to get that going. Maybe down the road that’s a thing, but right now, my own business plans are more important.”

He also shared anecdotes of his celebrity encounters with the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Venus Williams.

The entire interview can be heard below: