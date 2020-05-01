Chrissy Teigen Explains How Her Breasts — Not Her Face — Appeared In ‘The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift’

Chrissy Teigen made a brief appearance in the 2006 movie “The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift” but you’d be forgiven for not recognizing her.

The future Sports Illustrated swimsuit model revealed she was cast as an extra in the movie but only parts of her made it to the big screen.

“My boobs are in ‘The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift,” she tweeted on Thursday. “I sat on the floor with 200 people in a parking garage in downtown L.A.. They pulled me to be ‘girl getting out of car’ and the shot ended up cutting off at my face as they panned up my body.”

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen And Daughter Luna Go On A Camping Adventure — In The Backyard

The role didn’t exactly end up being Teigen’s big break in Hollywood but she did tell fans how to find her.

can someone find it? I dont wanna have to watch it but its a parking garage scene and I believe the boobs are in a pink bra — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 30, 2020

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Claps Back After Bodyshaming Trolls Criticize Her ‘Square’ Figure

OH MY GOD lol!!!!! https://t.co/3lefjgtHvT — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 30, 2020

“Look at my boobs,” Teigen exclaimed of the shot that “cut off at my face!”