Camila Cabello’s Backup Dancers Go Remote For New ‘My Oh My’ Video

Camila Cabello just put together a creative new video from quarantine.

On Friday, the singer released a new visual to go along with her song “My Oh My”, featuring her regular backup dancers.

“Oh my gosh, I miss you guys; I miss everybody,” Cabello says on a video call to two dancers. “I miss the dancers, I miss rehearsals, I miss seeing you. Can we do something? Can we do anything?”

The dancers offer up an idea, though, that has them dancing on their own before getting in the car and driving by other dancers who offer up their incredible moves.

Other dancers join in, recording themselves at home, including Cabello herself.