Rose Byrne Says ‘Alcohol, Drugs And Porn’ Have Been Helping Her Cope With Quarantine

Rose Byrne has been having quite the party in quarantine.

The 40-year-old spoke to Marc Malkin on Thursday’s “The Big Ticket” podcast with Variety and iHeartRadio.

She said when speaking about being stuck at home, “Listen, I feel lucky… we’re safe and we’re okay, but it’s scary.”

“We have two little kids,” she added. “We’ve just been inside, but I have friends who are working in the healthcare system.”

When asked how she’s been coping, Byrne joked: “Just alcohol, drugs [and] porn.”

The “Bridesmaids” actress also spoke about playing Gloria Steinem in the FX miniseries “Mrs. America”, which was filmed in Canada.

“I was like, ‘I cannot screw this up.’ I just worked as hard as I could, and I don’t know what I did, or how it looked, but I just tried to capture her essence as hard as I could,” she shared.

The likes of Cate Blanchett, Elizabeth Banks and Uzo Aduba also star in the show.