Shawn Mendes Shares Stripped-Down Quarantine Version Of ‘If I Can’t Have You’

Shawn Mendes may be quarantining at home, but that’s not preventing him from making music.

On Thursday, the Toronto-born singer-songwriter took to Instagram to share a reimagined version of one of his biggest hits, “If I Can’t Have You”.

This stripped-down new version does away with the electronic beats and production, with Mendes’ voice accompanied only by the electric guitar he’s strumming.

“Miss u guys,” he wrote in the caption.

Compare and contrast to the original track: