Wendy Williams Calls Out Ray J In Candid Interview: ‘You Haven’t Been The Best Husband’

Wendy Williams did not beat around the bush when she welcomed Ray J to the at-home edition of her daytime talk show, calling him out for his inadequacies as a husband.

Looking less than enthused, Williams kicked things off by announcing, “Ray J is here. Come on, let’s go.”

Immediately Williams went after him. “Oh, no you won’t,” she said when he popped up on screen. “Not with the glasses.”

“But I can’t see,” he declared, gesturing to the eyeglasses he wore. “Don’t try to look grown,” she admonished.

After he revealed he was self-quarantining in a hotel while his wife, Princess Love Norwood, is looking after their two children solo, Williams threw some more shade.

“How is the long-suffering Princess Love?” she asked.

“She’s doing well. She’s the best mother in the world,” he replied.

Williams had more shade to throw. “You haven’t been the best husband Ray J,” she said, referencing reports that Ray J abandoned his pregnant wife and their infant daughter in Las Vegas late last year.

“Listen, God is good, we’ll all get better. I can do better, I can definitely do better, and I will do better,” he insisted. “I’m working towards making sure the kids know that we love each other and we love them more than anything.”

Denying rumours he was unfaithful, he insisted infidelity was never his “problem,” but that they simply disagreed a lot.

“It more seemed like your way or no way,” she said.

“No, no, no — her way or no way, her way or no way — and I’m with that,” he said, insisting that he would return home as soon as she gave him the go-ahead. “It’s what she wants to do and I’m gonna ride with her,” he said.