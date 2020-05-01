Casual Photo Of Kate Middleton Released With Her Birthday Thank You Cards

Kate Middleton’s birthday might have been in January, but fans are just now receiving their Royal Mail thank you cards.

Kensington Palace responded to all of the well-wishes sent to the Duchess of Cambridge with a picture of Kate that was released on her birthday.

“The Duchess of Cambridge thanks you for taking the trouble to write on the occasion of her 38th Birthday,” the card reads. “Your thoughtfulness was greatly appreciated by Her Royal Highness who sends he warmest thanks and best wishes.”

The picture was taken in 2018 during a family photo session with photographer Matt Porteous and features the duchess sitting on a fence in a casual look.

During the same session, the Cambridge family used one of the pictures for their 2018 Christmas card.

They also used pictures from the day to celebrate Mother’s Day this year.

A keen photographer herself, Kate frequently snaps pictures of her kids for special occasions, most recently celebrating Prince Louis’ 2nd birthday.