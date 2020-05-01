Previously Unseen Photo Of Kate Middleton Released With Her Birthday Thank You Cards

Kate Middleton’s birthday might have been in January, but fans are just now receiving their Royal Mail thank you cards.
Kensington Palace responded to all of the well-wishes sent to the Duchess of Cambridge with a previously unseen picture of Kate.
“The Duchess of Cambridge thanks you for taking the trouble to write on the occasion of her 38th Birthday,” the card reads. “Your thoughtfulness was greatly appreciated by Her Royal Highness who sends he warmest thanks and best wishes.”
The new picture was taken in 2018 during a family photo session with photographer Matt Porteous and features the duchess sitting on a fence in a casual look.
During the same session, the Cambridge family used one of the pictures for their 2018 Christmas card.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall. This photograph features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year.
They also used pictures from the day to celebrate Mother’s Day this year.
To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time. Happy Mother’s Day 🌷 • 1. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children in Norfolk. 2. Diana, Princess of Wales, with her children Prince William and Prince Harry. 3. Carole Middleton with her daughter Catherine. 4. A card from Prince George to his mother this Mother’s Day. • Photos © @mattporteous / Jayne Fincher / The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
A keen photographer herself, Kate frequently snaps pictures of her kids for special occasions, most recently celebrating Prince Louis’ 2nd birthday.