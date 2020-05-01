HBO Releases Terrifying New Teaser Trailer For ‘Lovecraft Country’

HBO just dropped the creepy new trailer for the upcoming drama series “Lovecraft Country”.

The show is finally set to hit the network in August and judging by the recently-released teaser, viewers are in for a treat.

The trailer sees Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors), his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of Freeman’s missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams).

A synopsis continues, “This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.”

The show also stars the likes of Abbey Lee, Chase Brown, Aunjanue Ellis and Wunmi Mosaku.

Misha Green acts as showrunner and executive producer alongside Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams.