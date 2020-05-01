Zachary Quinto’s Charlie Manx Is Back From The Grave And Out For Vengeance In New Season Of ‘NOS4A2’

“NOS4A2” is returning for a second season, which kicks off with a big twist: Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto) is back from the dead, and he’s got a score to settle with his would-be assassin Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings).

The second season of AMC’s horror hit returns in June, featuring an eight-year time jump since the events of the previous season, when teenage Vic seemingly killed the ancient child-stealing vampire, ending his supernatural reign of terror.

Vic springs back into action when she learns Charlie has returned from the grave — and has set his sights on the one person who means the most to Vic: her 8-year-old son Wayne.

RELATED: Zachary Quinto Transforms Into Vampire Charlie Manx In ‘NOS4A2’ Timelapse Video

“The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course,” reads the season’s synopsis, “forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future.”

The new season of “NOS4A2” kicks off on Sunday, June 21.