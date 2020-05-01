Tiffany Haddish And Common Are Quarantining Together

Tiffany Haddish and Common are in good company.
RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Got Caught Using The Washroom
Haddish confirmed she and Common are quarantining together amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The reveal came during an Instagram Live catch-up between Haddish and celebrity couple Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.
“What kind of tea you got? What about real-life tea?” Wade asked Haddish. The comedian promptly panned the camera to reveal Common wearing a bright pink gas mask and rubber gloves.
RELATED: Tiffany Haddish And Common Go On A Virtual Date
Last month, Common took Haddish on a virtual date using the Bumble app. The pair ordered food for frontline workers and bonded over their childhood goals.