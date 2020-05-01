Tiffany Haddish And Common Are Quarantining Together

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Common, Tiffany Haddish. Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin
Common, Tiffany Haddish. Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin

Tiffany Haddish and Common are in good company.

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Got Caught Using The Washroom

Haddish confirmed she and Common are quarantining together amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The reveal came during an Instagram Live catch-up between Haddish and celebrity couple Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

“What kind of tea you got? What about real-life tea?” Wade asked Haddish. The comedian promptly panned the camera to reveal Common wearing a bright pink gas mask and rubber gloves.

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish And Common Go On A Virtual Date

Photo: Instagram Live
Photo: Instagram Live

Last month, Common took Haddish on a virtual date using the Bumble app. The pair ordered food for frontline workers and bonded over their childhood goals.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP