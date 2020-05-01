Princess Charlotte Gives Back In New Birthday Photos

Princess Charlotte is giving back in new photos released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for her 5th birthday.

The pictures were taken by Kate Middleton on the Sandringham Estate, where they have their Anmer Hall home. The images show Charlotte helping pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area.

Each package included homemade pasta from the Cambridge family.

Another picture taken for Charlotte’s birthday is a simple but powerful headshot of her on a dark background as she smiles for the camera.

Kate often takes pictures of her children for special occasions, including Prince Louis’ 2nd birthday where he made rainbow paint handprints – where he managed to cover himself in the paint.

Prince William, Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been isolating at Anmer Hall during the COVID-19 outbreak. The royal family has spread out during the pandemic with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at Windsor Castle and Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall settling at Birkhall in Scotland.