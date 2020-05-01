‘Smash’ Stars Katharine McPhee And Jeremy Jordan Reunite For ‘Waitress’ Cover

Katharine McPhee and Jeremy Jordan have frontline workers in mind.
The “Smash” co-stars reunited to sing a song honouring those on the frontlines in the war against COVID-19. McPhee and Jordan have both appeared in the Broadway musical Waitress, albeit at separate times.
They decided to right that and sing a duet of “You Matter to Me” from the Broadway musical. The song was performed in honour of frontline workers.
“If you are someone who has not missed a day of work, putting yourself or your family at risk, we dedicate this to you,” McPhee wrote when sharing the duet on Twitter. “You matter.”
The charity single is also available on Soundcloud.