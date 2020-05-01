Khalid Is Fast And Furious With Summer Walker In ‘Eleven’ Music Video

Khalid has a need for speed in the music video for “Eleven”.

RELATED: Avril Lavigne Releases ‘We Are Warriors’ Music Video

Khalid teamed up with Summer Walker for his latest music video release where the pair drag race in their flirtatious collaborative track.

If you are getting some “Fast and Furious” vibes from the video, that is for good reason. Director Daniel Russell had a hand with camera direction and stunt driving by Nino Pansini and Jeff Barnett, who are known for their work on “The Fast and The Furious” franchise.

RELATED: Shawn Mendes Offers Hangout Session And Music Video Cameo

“Eleven” is the second of three singles from a to-be-announced Khalid project. The 22-year-old singer released his sophomore album Free Spirit in April 2019.