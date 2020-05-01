Eva Mendes Shares ‘Honest’ Answer To Fan Questions About Ryan Gosling’s Parenting

Eva Mendes is sharing an “honest” look into her life raising two daughters with Ryan Gosling.

While the couple keeps their life at home private, the actress got real about Gosling’s parenting with a fan who commented on a recent Instagram post.

“Hi Eva, hope you will answer to my question. I really love you, really I do, but yesterday under your latest [post] I saw that someone had thought what I sometimes [think] about your posts,” they asked. “I mean sometimes it seems [like you] struggle as a single mother and we know that you have a man, but the way you write, I mean, seems that your husband leaves the hard job to you and he doesn’t help you.”

And Mendes felt compelled to answer.

“I love women. I’m a girls’ girl. I love connecting to women. That’s mainly why I have this page. So when I say I’m a ‘tired mama’ and want to connect to other ‘tired mamas’ it’s not about excluding the fathers or other caregivers that do so much. It’s just me connecting to other women but in no way does it de-value what papas do,” Mendes explained. “And why I don’t talk about Ryan and all the wonderful things he does as a father is because I keep that part private.”

Adding, “I don’t want to involve him or how he parents because I don’t feel comfortable crossing that boundary that I have set for myself. I feel it’s best that I continue to disclose what I’m comfortable with but not involve him or my kids too much. It’s not about being cagey or weird, it’s just about staying private in a public space. Does that make sense? Hope so. Because this is my honest answer and I really do love connecting to you women.”

Gosling and Mendes, who met on the set of 2012’s “The Place Beyond The Pines”, share daughters Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 4.