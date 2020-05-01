James Corden Is Personally Covering Wages For All His Furloughed ‘Late Late Show’ Staff

Everyone at “The Late Late Show” is getting paid thanks to James Corden.

According to Deadline, the host is personally covering the wages of staff who have been furloughed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Regular production on the show was shut down on March 15, and CBS covered eight weeks of pay for the staff sent home.

From May 4, a number of employees are set to be furloughed, but Corden will now be paying their salaries directly.

Since the shutdown, “The Late Late Show” has been airing shows from Corden’s garage, with guests appearing remotely via video chat.