Jason Aldean Attempts To Get A Flock Of Birds Out Of His Beach House In Hilarious Video

Jason Aldean has declared himself the Bird King.

In a hilarious video shared to Instagram on Thursday, the country star attempts to get rid of a flock of birds that flew inside his Florida beach house.

RELATED: Jason Aldean Praises Songwriters In ‘I Don’t Drink Anymore’ Behind-The-Scenes Video

Aldean’s wife Brittany, who shot the video, can be heard laughing in the background as she watches the wildlife encounter in their living room.

“Jase, there are so many birds in our house,” says Brittany as they fly across the room.

“How the hell we gonna get them out of the house?” responds Jason before yelling, “Oh s**t,” just as their 2-year-old son Memphis repeats the curse word.

RELATED: Jason Aldean Reminisces About ‘8th Grade Dances’ With New Track ‘Got What I Got’

The “We Back” singer ultimately takes control of the situation by having a calm chat with the birds: “Listen guys, there’s three of y’all here, this way.”

Aldean eventually catches the birds and sets them free out the door after letting his 1-year-old daughter Navy pet one of them from his palm.