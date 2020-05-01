Billy Ray Cyrus Donates 20,000 Masks To Native Americans

Billy Ray Cyrus is helping to equip Native American communities against the COVID-19 virus.

Cyrus partnered with Genies to secure 20,000 masks for aboriginal communities. The announcement was made during the Native Americans & Coronavirus Virtual Town Hall. It was co-hosted by, Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas, IllumiNative, NDN Collective and Indian Country Today.

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Everyone having a mask begins the defence against the virus.” Cyrus said. “Let’s keep the momentum going and hopefully this pandemic passes soon and we can get back to living, loving and taking care of one another.”

IllumiNative is a Native-led nonprofit, launched to increase the visibility of Native peoples in American society by changing the national narrative.