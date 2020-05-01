Bruce Willis And Demi Moore Dance It Out During Quarantine

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are dancing to get through quarantine.

The famous exes, who are in isolation together, showed off their moves in a new video.

“Act like you like each other,” their daughter Rumer said, starting off the video.

Willis and Moore, matching in all black, then danced around before their other daughter, Tallulah, joined in.

The “Die Hard” actor has been quarantining in Idaho with his ex Moore, Rumer, Tallulah and Scout. Meanwhile his current wife, Emma Heming, is still in Los Angeles with their two children, Mabel and Evelyn.

Scout recently revealed why the family is in different locations, explaining that her stepmom had originally planned to come to Idaho but had to stay in L.A. after Evelyn poked herself with a needle she found in the park.

Heming was waiting for the results when travel bans set in place and couldn’t make the trip anymore.

See more of what Scout had to say below: