Meteorologist’s Live Forecast Hilariously Interrupted By Young Daughters

Working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic can be challenging, especially if you’re a parent and your job requires you to be on live TV!

Take it from meteorologist Lonnie Quinn, whose live forecast for WCBS New York on Thursday was quickly upstaged by his young daughters, Savy and Lily.

Shortly after going live, Lonnie explained to viewers that his wife was busy on a Zoom meeting for work, and that Lily and Savy wanted to say hi to everybody. The sweet girls then jumped into the frame, and Lonnie picked up Savy, showing off the bright pink tutu and sweater she dressed herself in for the day.

“Let’s watch Daddy do his stuff, OK? No, no. Please no crying,” he advised, handling the on-air mishap like a champ. “This is going south very quickly. You gotta be quiet while Daddy’s talking.”

“Sorry, guys, we were trying here!” he added.

Watch below:

“Something I thought was a live TV disaster is now a @CBSNewYork promo,” Lonnie later joked on Twitter. “You, me…everyone…we are all in the same boat. If my girls gave you a much needed smile, I’m twice as happy. Cheers.”

Lonnie revealed via Twitter last month that he would be broadcasting from “the brand new CBS weather barn” while quarantined.

“Ladies and gentlemen, introducing the ultimate in broadcast creativity when social isolation [has] to become a priority,” he tweeted on April 3. “I give you… The weather barn!”

Ladies and gentlemen introducing the ultimate in broadcast creativity when social isolation hast to become a priority. I give you… The weather barn! pic.twitter.com/e6hVeDH1pZ — Lonnie Quinn (@LonnieQuinnTV) April 3, 2020

And according to Lonnie’s tweets, it appears Savy was very interested in her dad’s at-home set right from the start!

“This afternoon, unannounced, Savy wandered into the weatherbarn during the 5pm news,” he added in another tweet. “Thankfully we were in a commercial break. She was filled with lots of good questions like, ‘Why is that big green blanket on the wall?’ ‘Is it going to rain tomorrow?’ No rain…more sun & 65.”

This afternoon, unannounced, Savy wandered into the weatherbarn during the 5pm news. Thankfully we were in a commercial break. She was filled with lots of good questions like, “Why is that big green blanket on the wall?” “Is it going to rain tomorrow?” No rain…more sun & 65.🌞 pic.twitter.com/zw6eknVjoH — Lonnie Quinn (@LonnieQuinnTV) April 28, 2020

See more behind-the-scenes posts from Lonnie’s at-home forecasts below:

When you’re on live tv and you have to make a phone call to get the maps to advance. Thank goodness Georgie picked up! pic.twitter.com/v39mlcXnMe — Lonnie Quinn (@LonnieQuinnTV) April 8, 2020

Get ready for the launch of Lonnie’s weather barn. We have a few more kinks to work out but a big thank you to my camera man extraordinaire, Alan Lesner. He spent the entire day making this happen. We are close! pic.twitter.com/AIp6vaU0ni — Lonnie Quinn (@LonnieQuinnTV) April 2, 2020

The mobile weather lab and the power of the weather barn…only on CBS2 pic.twitter.com/9SfMqFulIh — Lonnie Quinn (@LonnieQuinnTV) April 3, 2020

For more stories that are bringing us joy amid quarantine, check out ET’s Good News section here.

More From ET:

ABC’s Will Reeve Delivers the News With No Pants

This Sweet 4-Year-Old Delivering Letters to Nursing Homes Will Brighten Your Day

High School Seniors Are Making Their Own Yearbooks on Instagram Amid Quarantine