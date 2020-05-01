‘Good Omens’ Unveils Special Quarantine Video, Because Even Angels And Demons Are Getting Bored

Last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s “Good Omens”, angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley (David Tennant) are back in a brief video.

In an audio-based conversation, the unlikely pals discuss being in self-quarantine during the pandemic, and they are not handling it equally well.

Crowley, in fact, is losing his marbles under lockdown, admitting he’s so bored he’s contemplating taking a nap that lasts until June. Even though he could be making everyone’s lives worse, Crowley admits “I don’t have the heart for it,” given how miserable everyone is already.

Aziraphale, on the other hand, is having the time of his life. With no customers in his bookshop, he’s free to read, and has been plowing through cookbooks after discovering the joy of baking cakes.

“I’m setting the alarm clock for July,” sighs Crowley as they end their conversation.