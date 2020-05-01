Mitchell Tenpenny Covers Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Someone You Loved’

Mitchell Tenpenny is thinking about “Someone You Loved” with his new Lewis Capaldi cover.

RELATED: Mitchell Tenpenny Drops New Single ‘Here’

Tenpenny teamed up with Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Sony Music Nashville for the “There’s Comfort in Giving” program. The release of Tenpenny’s “Someone You Loved” cover will help donate meals to healthcare professionals.

“I’m grateful for fans who share their input and tell us what they want to hear,” Mitchell said in a press release. “We received such great feedback when we played part of this song a couple of weeks ago. Y’all asked for it!”

RELATED: Country Singer Mitchell Tenpenny Releasing New Single ‘Anything She Says’

Mitchell will perform the Capaldi cover on the May 5 edition of his “#TenpennyTuesdays” Instagram livestream.