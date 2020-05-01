48 Iso Hours With… ‘Bachelor’ Newlyweds Ashley Iaconetti And Jared Haibon

Eight months after their gorgeous Rhode Island wedding, “Bachelor” couple Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti Haibon are spending newlywed life in self-isolation with Ashley’s parents in Virginia.

While they’re relishing the pause from Los Angeles life, Jared misses his family and admits to post-pandemic anxieties. “My biggest fear is how long will this mentality of living in fear last? When will I feel comfortable giving my parents a hug?” he tells ET Canada.

Meanwhile, his bucket list chance of throwing the first pitch at a Red Sox game at Fenway Park has been thwarted and the couple’s plans to start a family are somewhat unsettled. “We’d stll like to start trying in the fall, but who knows what September/October – let alone May – will bring? It’s a scary time.”

“But this pandemic has reminded me how fragile life is,” he adds. “I hope it gives me new perspective because there’s days where I throw pity parties like, ‘Why did this happen to me?’ Meanwhile, I’m married to an incredible wife and am the luckiest guy in the world! Hopefully, this teaches me to let the little things go.”

ET Canada had Jared, 31, and Ashley, 32, keep a 48-hour diary to give readers a peek into their quarantine lives.

Tuesday 28 April:

9:03 a.m.: Jared: I usually wake up around now, but don’t get of bed until 10 a.m.

10:14 a.m.: Jared: Had coffee, took my vitamins and made oatmeal. Just catching up with emails as lot of the stuff I do is remote – working with social media channels, a sports app called HOFr and doing podcasts.

RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Alum Ashley Iaconetti Admits She’s ‘A Little Disappointed’ To See Peter Weber As The New Bachelor

12:25 p.m.: Jared: Making coffee for Ashley as she’ll usually mosey down from bed at 12.30 p.m. We haven’t gotten off West Coast time!

12:29 p.m.: Ashley: Jared makes it seem like he’s so much better than me as far as waking up early, but he gets an hour-and-a-half before me. My mom says he comes up at 11 a.m. He says he wakes up at 9 a.m. and stays in bed, but then what – he just watches me sleep?!

12:40 p.m.: Jared: I’ve been working out daily for 45 minutes. My in-laws have a treadmill and weights. I also YouTubed ‘Abs in 22 days’ and have been doing a 10-minute ab workout.

12:46 p.m.: Ashley: My mom and I just started Dead to Me. I usually watch TV with her for an hour then get ready, maybe do a face mask. This sounds so vain, but there’s so many beauty things I can’t wait to do post-quarantine. I want my face extracted so badly and need my brows done!

1:30 p.m.: Jared: Made a protein shake for lunch with bananas, blueberries, Greek yogurt, almond milk, plant protein and peanut butter.

1:47 p.m.: Jared: I’ve rediscovered baths and they’re wonderful! Ashley got me bath bombs and I have no shame. I’ll sit there and read a book for an hour.

3:03 p.m.: Ashley: Catching up on emails. Jared and I are working with Ronald McDonald House LA as they’re having trouble feeding families. People can donate $10 at Prizio.com and be entered to win a date with us at the Bachelor Mansion.

4:05 p.m.: Jared: We’ve been taking walks with the dogs most days. It’s good to get fresh air! It’s such a weird time and this isn’t how we anticipated spending these months. Luckily, because of the friendship we formed before we got married, we know how to handle each other – Ashley knows when I need alone time and I know when she needs alone time or more attention. But do we have moments where all this is weighing on and we take it out on each other? Absolutely.

6:20 p.m.: Jared: We eat in for three days then get takeout on the fourth. Ashley loves cooking. Tonight, she made delicious shrimp tacos. She also loves making pasta.

9:10 p.m.: Jared: Rob Thomas just texted me! He’s doing an online fundraiser for Sidewalk Angels and The Humane Society to help animals, shelters and people impacted by COVID-19 and asked if Ashley and I can film a video. He was one of my favourite artists growing up. He has such an endearing quality that not only do I love his music, but he’s someone I’ve always looked up to and – as weird as it sounds – strived to be more like. So, getting this text from him’s f***ing awesome!

10:10 p.m.: Jared: Watching some “Seinfeld” and “Impractical Jokers” before bed.

10:45 p.m.: Ashley: After Jared goes to sleep, I watch TV until midnight. I binged “The Morning Show” in two days. It’s so good!

12:05 a.m.: Ashley: Reading Elton John’s memoir before bed.

Wednesday 28 April:

10:01 a.m.: Jared: Just got up. I feel like a kid again being quarantined at my in-law’s house. Luckily, I couldn’t have asked for better people to be my in-laws!

RELATED: Jared Haibon Snaps Back At Troll Who Remarks ‘Wedding Is Over’ After He Posts A Picture From His Wedding To Ashley Iaconetti

11:05 a.m.: Jared: Replying to emails.

12:14 p.m.: Ashley: I’m up!

1:17 p.m.: Jared: Finished working out and now I’m in the bath, reading. I finished Bringing Down the House by Ben Mezrich, and Colton Underwood’s book before that. I loved his openness about how he only went on “Bachelor in Paradise” because he wanted to be the “Bachelor”. You don’t hear that raw honesty from many contestants.

2:03 p.m.: Ashley: Before quarantine, I worked out once every three months and now I’ve worked out five times in seven days! I’m doing Open Fit classes online and I’m obsessed.

3:06 p.m.: Ashley: I record a podcast three times a week. Today I talked to Tiger King’s current husband for “I Don’t Get It”. I also did an interview with Demi Burnett from “The Bachelor” for “Almost Famous”.

3:32 p.m.: Jared: We do curbside pickup for groceries at Food Lion. They drop everything in the trunk, so beforehand I put a tip in there then yell, “It’s all yours!” The first time, I felt like an a**hole – sitting there while this woman loaded everything without my help. At home, I wipe everything down like a psycho. But I saw Rob Thomas does the same thing, which makes me feel better!

5:45 p.m.: Jared: It’s takeout night! Ashley’s getting Chick-fil-A.

6:03 p.m.: Ashley: My dad’s been wanting to do the Popeyes vs Chick-fil-A challenge, so I got him a spicy, crispy chicken sandwich from each and did a blind taste test. He thought he’d choose Popeyes, but he chose Chick-fil-A.

8:00 p.m.: Jared: I showed the family Zodiac. I’m a big David Fincher guy and they’d never seen it. When I’m doing my own thing, my mother-in-law, Ashley and Lauren watch Lifetime movies.

9:40 p.m.: Ashley: Not true – I hate Lifetime movies! My mom, Lauren and I have been watching “Little Fires Everywhere”.

11:57 p.m.: Ashley: Heading to bed after watching TV with my mom. She’s going to be so sad when we leave and I’m nervous I’ll have separation anxiety. I don’t remember what it’s like to not live at my parents! I’ll probably never stay in this house for seven weeks again, which is sad, so I’m just grateful I have this time right now.