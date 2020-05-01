Jon M. Chu Reacts To Phony ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Sequel Casting: ‘This Is F**ked Up’

Jon M. Chu is not currently casting for the sequel to “Crazy Rich Asians”.

A scam going around online is posting fake castings for a sequel to the popular Chu film. The worst part, however, is that the individual who posted the listing — Alan Baltes — is asking for a $99 submission fee.

No no no no this is a scam. We are not holding auditions at all. And we definitely wouldn’t charge $99 for that!! Please take this down. Very very FALSE. And evil to pull this scam when people are down right now. https://t.co/huqnLxssPq — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) April 30, 2020

“No, no, no, no, this is a scam,” Chu tweeted on Wednesday. “We are not holding auditions at all. And we definitely wouldn’t charge $99 for that!! Please take this down. Very very FALSE. And evil to pull this scam when people are down right now.”

“I kept reading it, and when it said ‘99 dollars,’ I was like, ‘This is f**ed up,’” Chu later told Variety. “There are so many scams like that in L.A. anyway and to actually target, specifically, Asian actors, was very frustrating.”

It particularly bothered Chu to see Asian-American actors be taken advantage of so soon after finally getting a shot on the Hollywood stage.

“Asian American actors finally get the opportunity or the hope that there are roles and parts out there,” the filmmaker said. “People have this light inside of them to pursue this dream that they never thought was possible before, and to take advantage of that and know that you can take $99 for a fake audition is just disgusting.”

“To put on top of that this time,” Chu continued. “When we’re being othered and we’re being attacked on the streets, is even more disgusting.”

Led by Constance Wu, Henry Golding and Awkwafina, “Crazy Rich Asians” premiered in August 2018 and became the highest-grossing romantic comedy in a decade. It earned two Golden Globe nominations.