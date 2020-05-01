Broadway’s ‘Legally Blonde’ Cast Zoom Together For Coronavirus-Themed PSA

The cast of Broadway’s “Legally Blonde” have come together – on Zoom – for a fun PSA about coronavirus.

Delta Nus Laura Bell Bundy who played Elle Woods stage, Annaleigh Ashford (Margot), Leslie Kritzer (Serena), and Asmeret Ghebremichael (Pilar) filmed a parody, virtually of course, of the hit musical’s opening number “Omigod You Guys.”

But this time, the message behind “Omigod You Guys” is all about reminding people to sanitize during the ongoing pandemic.

“Hey girls, I got a question here. What do you use? Can I use this booze? I’ll call Elle, she might know,” they sing before Bundy joins in with, “20 seconds means your hands are clean. Always get between… get your wrists so your good as Delta Nu.”

The new parody was filmed to celebrate the 13th anniversary of the show’s opening.