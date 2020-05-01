Noah Reid Asks To ‘Hold On’ In New Music Video

Noah Reid is asking the public to “Hold On” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reid released the music video for “Hold On” on Friday ahead of his sophomore studio album release. Reid, 32, had to quickly and meticulously put together the song’s visuals considering the current state of the world.

“The video for ‘Hold On’ had to be done fast and had to be done carefully,” Reid said in a press release. “I had other songs that were ahead of it in the singles lineup, but once it was clear the effect COVID-19 was having on the entire world, it felt like this was the song that would resonate the most.”

“I wanted the video to represent the feeling of being isolated and unsure of how things would work out, and also the feeling of joy and celebration when you’re on the other side of the challenges you’ve been facing,” he added. “It feels to me like the personal connections I have are the things keeping me going, and I wanted to make something that reflected that.”

“Hopefully, we can all hold on and look back on this strange time in the way that you wake up and try to remember the strange and beautiful details of a dream,” Reid concluded.

Reid releases his second studio album Gemini on Friday, May 29.