Peter Weber, Kelley Flanagan Get Cheeky In New TikTok, Singing ‘Nobody Wants To See Us Together’

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan have addressed the online chit chat about their relationship.

The former “Bachelor” shared a TikTok Friday of himself and Flanagan, who was a contestant on Weber’s season before being sent home during week seven, singing an iconic tune by Akon.

Singing along to the track, “Don’t Matter”, the pair lipsync: “Nobody wants to see us together, but it don’t matter, no. ‘Cause I got you.”

The pair have been rumoured to be dating since Weber’s season ended, but have denied the relationship. While chatting with fellow “Bachelor” alum Nick Viall on his “The Viall Files” last month, Weber said, “Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely,” he said on the “Viall Files” podcast.

He added“Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened.”

Weber and Flanagan have been quarantining together since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.